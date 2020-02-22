Serie A: SPAL vs Juventus live streaming free, preview, betting tips

SPAL vs Juventus live streaming free

SPAL – Juventus: prediction for the Serie A match (February 22, 2020)

SPAL has not yet lost Juventus in their field, but whether the Blue and White will be able to extend this series on February 22, you will find the answer in our forecast. Will the outsider resist?

SPAL

SPAL has been desperately trying to get out of the relegation zone all season, but so far all attempts of the “blue and white” ones have not brought any results – they are approaching the start of the 25th round as the main outsider of Serie A. With each round, the situation for the team of Luigi Di Biagio is aggravated – lag from saving 17th place is already eight points.

At the same time, SPAL cannot end the long series of defeats, which Lecce extended to four matches in the last round.

Do not play Dabo and Vicari.

Juventus

Juventus has serious competition this season in the fight for the Scudetto – Inter, and more recently, Lazio, also rely on gold. So far, in this fight, the team of Maurizio Sarri wins, but is only one point away from the Romans, Inter is three points behind.

In the last round, Juventus defeated Brescia 2-0 without any problems, having obtained the 18th victory of the season.

Disqualified Bonucci . Douglas Costa, Pjanic and Khedira are injured.

Statistics

In the first round, SPAL lost to Juventus with a score of 0: 2

SPAL lost their last four matches

In each of the last three home matches, SPAL missed at least two goals.

Forecast

Juventus is still holding the leadership in the championship, but any mistake can again deprive the “old senior” of this status, so today the Italian champion will have no problems with motivation, despite the fact that in a few days he will play in the Champions League. A huge class advantage and a SPAL crisis should provide guests with an easy confident victory.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Juventus . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.65