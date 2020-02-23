Serie A: Torino vs Parma live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Torino vs Parma live streaming free

Torino vs Parma: prediction for Serie A match (February 23, 2020)

“Torino” lost five games in a row, but whether “Parma” will become the next impassable obstacle for the “bulls” on February 23 – the answer is in our forecast. Will the guests give the fight?

Torino

“Torino” relied on the Europa League this season, but at the start of the second round landed in a serious crisis, which he still cannot get out of. In the last round, Moreno Longo’s team lost 0-1 to AC Milan, having suffered a fifth consecutive defeat in the championship. Thus, “Torino” dropped to 14th place in the table and five points from the relegation zone.

Questioned participation in the match Milliko.

Parma

Parma spends the season much more successfully than its current rival – the team of Roberto D’Aversa takes eighth place in the table. The Crusaders are clearly counting on a ticket to the Europa League – they are only one point apart from the sixth Napoli, but the Neapolitans have already played their match in this round.

Having beaten Sassuolo in the last round 1-0, Parma interrupted the series without two matches without victories.

Will not play : Sepe, Inglese, Kutsk, Scotsarella, Barilla, Adorante.



Statistics

Parma managed to win only in one of the last three matches

In 12 away games this season, Parma was able to get just four wins

In each of the last six home matches, Torino scored against Parma

Forecast

“Torino” failed in recent fights and runs the risk of being on the very edge of the abyss in the near future – for sure, Longo will try to save the team from such a fate. In general, “Torino” surpasses the opponent in the selection of players, it clearly will not have any problems with motivation, so it makes sense to count on better football from the hosts, especially since Parma is far from ideal at a party.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Torino . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.60