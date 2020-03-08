Serie A: Udinese vs Fiorentina live streaming free

Udinese vs Fiorentina: prediction for the match (March 8, 2020)

Udinese does not win in the last seven matches, but whether Fiorentina will be able to leave the zebras without points again on March 8 – we estimated the probability of this situation in the forecast. How will the meeting end?

Udinese

“Udinese” throughout the current season is at the bottom of the table, but falls into the departure zone of the “zebra” are still being avoided. The team of Luca Gotti has 27 points in its assets, with which it takes 14th place in the table – five points separate it from the 18th Genoa. However, given the Udinese crisis, which has been going on for eight consecutive matches, this handicap is not significant.

Will not play Predl .

Fiorentina

Fiorentina also cannot boast of serious achievements this season – the team of Giuseppe Yakini certainly has local successes, but so far it cannot put them on stream. Nevertheless, the last two matches, “violets” can clearly bring themselves into an asset – after a crushing victory 5: 1 over “Sampdoria”, they managed to snatch a 1: 1 draw from “Milan” playing almost the entire match in the minority.

Disqualified Dalbert. Injured Ribery and Kouame.

Statistics

In the first round, Fiorentina beat Udinese 1-0

In none of the last seven matches, Udinese beat Fiorentina – five defeats and two draws

Udinese won in none of the last seven matches – four losses and three draws

Forecast

“Fiorentina” showed character and at the same time looked very worthy in the last two matches, they will probably try to develop the success of “violets”. Udinese is in its usual state of crisis, so you should not expect sparkling football from the zebras – they will try to restrain the violets, but problems in defense can eventually result in another defeat.

We believe that guests are more likely to succeed. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Fiorentina . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.87