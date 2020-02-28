Serie A: Udinese vs Fiorentina, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Udinese vs Fiorentina: prediction for the Serie A match (February 29, 2020)

Udinese does not win seven games in a row, but whether Fiorentina will be able to take advantage of the opponent’s crisis on February 29 – the answer is in our forecast. Who will take the glasses?

Udinese

“Udinese” at the finish of the first round gave a good series, due to which he got out of the relegation zone and even moved a little away from it. Nevertheless, the crisis again defeated the team of Luca Gotti – in the last round she painted a 1-1 draw with Bologna, thus extending the series without victories to seven matches.

The result of this series was the fall of the “zebras” to 15th place in the table and now they are only five points from the departure zone.

Do not play Predel and De Mayo.

Fiorentina

“Fiorentina” also conducts the season far from the best way – for the 26th round, “violets” come in 13th place in the table. Giuseppe Yakini’s team is seven points away from the Genoa’s relegation zone , the Europa League zone is seven points away – theoretically, you can still compete for it.

In the last round, Fiorentina, contrary to all forecasts, could not beat Milan – even in the minority, the violets had an advantage, but ended up in a 1-1 draw in Florence.

Disqualified Dalbert . Ribery and Kuame are injured.

Statistics

In the first round, Fiorentina beat Udinese 1-0

Udinese won in none of the last seven matches – four losses and three draws

In only one of the last four away matches of the championship did Fiorentina lose

Forecast

Udinese shows all the signs of a crisis in which zebras fall from time to time over the past seasons. “Fiorentina” is quite capable of taking advantage of this today, “violets” defeated “Sampdoria” in the last rounds and almost beat Milan, the crisis “zebras” should not be a serious problem for them.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Fiorentina . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.85