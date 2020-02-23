Serie A: Verona vs Cagliari live streaming free, preview, prediction

Verona vs Cagliari live streaming free

Verona – Cagliari: prediction for the Serie A match (February 23, 2020)

“Verona” does not lose in nine games in a row, but whether the “Mastiffs” will be able to remain undefeated and in a duel with “Cagliari” – we prepared our forecast. Who will take the glasses?

Verona

Verona holds an outstanding season – the team of Ivan Yurich is one of the main contenders for the Europa League. For the 25th round, “mastiffs” are in seventh place in the table with 35 points in the asset, but they can return to the top six today – they are only one point apart from “Napoli”.

In the last round, Verona painted a goalless draw with Udinese, extending the series without loss to nine matches.

Will not play : Veloso, Pazzini, Di Carmine.

Cagliari

“Cagliari” is in a protracted crisis, but the team of Rolando Marana has not yet left the race for European cups. So far, Rossoblu are in 11th place in the table, but only three points behind their current rival. No way “Cagliari” can’t interrupt the series without victories in the championship, which has already lasted 10 matches – in the last round, the Sardinians lost 0-1 “Napoli”.

Will not play Nandez.



Statistics

Verona have not lost in any of their last nine matches – four wins and five draws

Verona missed only in one of the last three matches

In the last two matches, “Cagliari” did not score

Forecast

Verona is in great shape and is clearly betting on the Europa League – in today’s match, “mastiffs” have the opportunity to gain an advantage over one of the competitors. “Cagliari” is not impressive in recent matches and will surely pay maximum attention to defense, so the match is unlikely to be open – the price of points today is too high.

We believe that guests will not be able to win and the match will not be productive. Forecast – Verona will not lose + total is less than (3.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.71