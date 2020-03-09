Serie B: Chievo Verona vs Cosenza Live Stream

Chievo vs Cosenza: forecast (cf. 2.10) for the Serie B match (March 9, 2020)

“Cosenza” did not win in the last three matches, but whether March 9 will continue the unsuccessful series of the rival “Chievo” – we prepared our forecast. Three points behind the favorite?

Chievo

“Chievo” unsuccessfully spends the season and risks ending up outside the playoffs. While the team of Alfredo Aglietti is in seventh place in the table with 38 points in the asset, losing to the sixth Empoli is only two points.

The Flying Donkeys game in recent matches is also poor – in the 26th round, contrary to all forecasts, they lost to the outsider Livorno at home 0: 1, and in the last round they could not beat Ascoli, having scored a 1: 1 draw with their opponent at a party.

Kosenza

“Cosenza” fails the season and has every chance to say goodbye to Series B following its results – at the moment, the team of Giuseppe Pillon is the penultimate in the table. “Wolves” are six points behind the zone of transitional matches, which it is still quite possible for them to win back. In the last round, Cosenza lost 1: 2 to Chittadella, failing to win the third match in a row.

Statistics

In none of the last three matches have Chievo lost to Cosenza – two wins and a draw

In no one of the last three matches did Cosenza win – two losses and a draw

In one of the last five away matches, Cosenza was able to win, but lost three times

Forecast

“Chievo” is still behind the border of the playoff zone, but it can change everything already today – a victory will allow the “flying donkeys” to rise to eighth line. Chievo is now not in the best shape, but his opponent is in an even deeper crisis – the class and experience are on the side of the hosts, so they should not have any difficulty getting three points.

We believe that the guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Chievo . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.10