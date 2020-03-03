Serie B: Livorno vs Frosinone, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Livorno vs Frosinone: prediction for the Serie B match (March 3, 2020)

“Livorno” in the last round interrupted the series without victories, but whether the hosts will be able to develop success on March 3 in the match with “Frosinone” – the answer will be found in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Livorno

Livorno is failing the season – Roberto Breda’s team is approaching the start of the 27th round as the main outsider of the championship. The “dark red” behind the zone of transitional matches is 10 points behind, the saving 15th line is at all at a distance of 15 points.

Nevertheless, Livorno has some reason for optimism – in the last round he beat Chievo away with a score of 1: 0, having won his first victory in the last 15 matches.

Frosinone

Frosinone has a very high season and is betting on returning to Serie A – the team of Alessandro Nesta is second in the table. The Canaries will not be able to catch up with the first Benevento – the leader went 17 points ahead of the gap, so they will devote the rest of the season to fighting for a second ticket to the elite division.

In the last round, Frosinone defeated Salernitan 1-0, gaining a sixth consecutive victory.

Statistics

In the first round, Frosinone beat Livorno 1-0

Livorno managed to win only in one of the last 15 matches

Frosinone have won their last six matches

Forecast

“Frosinone” has recently gained an amazing form and is approaching today’s match as a favorite – the “canaries” will obviously strive to maintain second place, and for this they need a victory. Livorno in the last round won the first victory in 15 matches, but this success is unlikely to solve all the problems of the “dark red”, which they have in abundance.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Frosinone . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.65