Serie B: Perugia vs Benevento, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Perugia vs Benevento: prediction for the Serie B match (March 3, 2020)

Perugia lost four games in a row, but whether Benevento will take advantage of the opponent’s crisis on March 3 – we chose the best bet in the forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Perugia

“Perugia” has a very solid composition by the standards of Series B, but, contrary to all forecasts, the Cerse Cosmi team is currently out of the playoffs. Moreover, the “griffins” are much closer to the transitional zone than to the first six – they are only two points away from the 16th “Ascoli”.

The results of the team also leave much to be desired – a 0-1 loss from Pisa became fourth in a row for Perugia.

Benevento

Benevento has an excellent season and with one foot Filippo Inzaghi’s team is already in Serie A – by the start of the 27th round, she is approaching as the sole leader of the championship. From the closest pursuer in the person of “Frosinone” “witches” come off by 17 points, which allows them to feel safe.

In the last round, “Benevento” defeated “La Spezia” with a score of 3: 1, having won a fourth victory in a row.

Statistics

In the first round, “Benevento” beat “Perugia” with a score of 1: 0

Perugia lost last four matches

In the last six away matches, Benevento scored six victories

Forecast

“Benevento” has already created quite comfortable conditions for itself, but the team continues to demonstrate high-quality football – today the “witches” will most likely rely only on victory. Perugia has been in a crisis for a long time and misses a lot – it will be practically impossible to restrain a leader who is in excellent shape.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Benevento . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.75