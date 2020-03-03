Serie B: Spezia vs Pescara, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Spezia vs Pescara: prediction for the Serie B match (March 4, 2020)

Pescara have lost their last two away matches, but whether La Spezia will be able to extend this series on March 4, we have prepared our forecast. How will the match end?

Spezia

“Spezia” spends the season at a very high level – the Vincenzo Italiano team is on the fourth line in the table to start the 27th round. The “eagles” are five points behind the direct qualification zone in Serie A, which they are likely to bet on – this handicap cannot yet be considered critical.

Nevertheless, in the last rounds, “Spice” has problems – having lost 1: 3 “Benevento” in the last round, she could not win the second match in a row.

Pescara

“Pescara” seeks to get into the playoff zone, but so far this goal is unattainable for the team of Nikola Legrottaglie . After 26 rounds, the “dolphins” have 35 points and until the eighth “Chievo” they lack two points, but there are still strong “Entella” and “Empoli”, which are much more stable. In the last round, Pescara interrupted a series of three defeats in a row, beating Ascoli 2-1.

Statistics

In the first round, La Spezia beat Pescara 2-1

In none of the last nine home matches did “Spezia” lose – seven wins and two draws

Pescara lost their last two away matches

Forecast

“Spezia” fully justifies the forecasts of the fans and does not want to improve in class, but four points behind the “Frosinone” are already a problem. Nevertheless, the Eaglet can reduce this handicap today – at home they play aggressive aggressive football and regularly win, in their current state they are hardly capable of Pescara’s feat.

We believe that the guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Spice . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.80