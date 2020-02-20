Serious security and complete isolation: Zelensky said he is waiting for, arrived from Wuhan

Thursday, February 20, in Ukraine evacuating people from Wuhan. As you know, the plane a long time circling in the sky over Kharkiv, and later landed at the airport “Borispol” is located near Kiev. The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky reacted to the situation. The corresponding address appeared in his Telegram channel.

According to the President, the plane landed in Kharkov from-for difficult weather conditions. In this regard, the ship village at the airport “Borispol” to refuel and then go to the destination.

In addition, Zelensky ensures complete safety of such operations:

“The security measures are unprecedented. Did everything possible to ensure that the virus in Ukraine will not fall. Several citizens are not allowed to Board in Wuhan, as they had a slight temperature. All who went on Board in a satisfactory condition. They are healthy, but must go through quarantine and observation for 14 days,” wrote the President.

The guarantor also said that evacuees will be living in a closed medical center of the National guard in New Sanzhary. He will be completely isolated and transferred to a strict regime of bacteriological safety. Within two weeks it will probably be the most secure facility in the country.

“Sympathize with our evacuees because I know what it’s like to be under personal guard, and their guard will be much more serious than the President”, – said Zelensky.

The President also noted that we have another problem – the attitude of Ukrainians to the current situation. According to him, in other countries, such as France and Kazakhstan, the country’s inhabitants took care of the evacuees. However, in Ukraine the reaction was mixed, and many are trying to block roads, block the hospitals.

“Ukrainians have always remained a Ukrainian. Temporary stay in Wuhan or emigration to Canada doesn’t make him a stranger to his country. Understand that the old policy for decades used to divide Ukrainians into “right” and “wrong”. But this era is over. We will fight for every Ukrainian, who was in trouble – no matter where he was. To rescue, evacuate, exchange. Ukraine will not surrender their. This is government policy – I guarantee it. But the same must be the reaction of society – I certainly hope so,” said the head of state.

We will remind that on February 20 at the airport “Borispol” is back evacuated the Ukrainians from Wuhan. The interior Ministry reported that arrivals will be placed on quarantine in the medical center of the national guard “Novi Sanzhary”.