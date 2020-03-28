“Servant of the people” in the style of Italian mayors urged Ukrainians to stay at home

"Слуга народа" в стиле итальянских мэров призвал украинцев сидеть дома

MP from the “public Servants”, the head of the parliamentary Committee on economic development Dmitry Nataluha emotionally responded with liberal quarantine.

In the program “Freedom of speech with Savik Shuster,” the Nataluha said that discussions on the feasibility of rigid restrictive measures during the epidemic of the coronavirus inappropriate.

“Can we imagine that the Ukrainians are a special species, which innate immunity against coronavirus? And that, for whatever reasons, we will not repeat the scenario of the UK, Italy or Spain? It’s hard for me to imagine. Constantly hear the same argument from liberal supporters quarantine: “Even during the war, someone has to do the rounds.” Constantly repeated like a mantra.

I want to say that, in such a scenario, our soldiers – physicians. Doctors are asking us about two things: provide us with masks, drugs, personal protection and wages, and second, I’m sorry – “Sidhe, whore, in the home!” Sit at home and don’t go anywhere. And we instead begin to philosophize about who can go, who can not” – said the Nataluh.

