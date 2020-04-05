“Seven I”: world champion creative “celebrated” birthday is quarantined (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

«Семь я»: чемпион мира креативно «отпраздновал» день рождения на карантине (фото)

World champion in 2014 in the German national team midfielder Turin “Juventus” Sami Khedira originally celebrated 33rd birthday being in isolation in the event of a pandemic coronavirus.

The player has published on his page in Instagram, which has 5.6 million subscribers, a photograph of Themselves depicted in seven images gathered for one holiday table. “Today, we had a great party in honor of the birthday, “wrote the player.

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram

Does, polirani Sami Khedira (@sami_khedira6) 4 KW 2020 R. 9:04 PDT

Recall that three of Khedira teammate had contracted the coronavirus, and Paulo Dibala dangerous disease was diagnosed again.

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
