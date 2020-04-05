“Seven I”: world champion creative “celebrated” birthday is quarantined (photos)
World champion in 2014 in the German national team midfielder Turin “Juventus” Sami Khedira originally celebrated 33rd birthday being in isolation in the event of a pandemic coronavirus.
The player has published on his page in Instagram, which has 5.6 million subscribers, a photograph of Themselves depicted in seven images gathered for one holiday table. “Today, we had a great party in honor of the birthday, “wrote the player.
Recall that three of Khedira teammate had contracted the coronavirus, and Paulo Dibala dangerous disease was diagnosed again.
