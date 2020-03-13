“Seven years I was forced to have sex”: shocking revelations of the participants “From Tomboy to…

The fourth season of the reality “From Tomboy to lady” (“New channel”) has already been called the most colorful members. In search of girls who want to break with the disastrous past, the film crew have gone about six months. Thousands of participants came to become the heroines of the project, but only eleven of them managed to get to School Lady. Among them 19-the summer inhabitant of Odessa Victoria Kostina.

Vick was 12 years old when she first tried drugs. Fifteen experienced violence. For nineteen years Vic tried all prohibited substances, could not do without alcohol and earned that provided sexual services on the Internet.

— I had only three ways: rehab, jail or death, — admitted Vick.

In an exclusive interview with “the FACTS” Vick Koshutina told the terrible truth about his childhood, drug addiction, brawls on the project and the desire to commit suicide.

— To decide to come to this project is how to communicate all over the country: “something is wrong”. Quite brave of you.

My native Odessa already knows that I’m not all right. I never hid it. I decided to come to the casting? The last straw was my friends. Some of them were sent to a rehabilitation centre, someone was in prison. Me too, have watched law enforcement agencies. Then I realized that life is heading nowhere. My day looked like: woke up, had a drink, then drugs. At home in the fridge there was one alcohol. Even on the project, I recognized that in life I had three choices: prison, rehab or death. Everyday I used a lot of drugs, sometimes I had unrealistic overdose. Lying dazed and brains understood that at any time may die. And then by chance saw an advertisement casting reality “From Tomboy to lady”. It was my last chance to start a normal life.

— To be honest, judging by the first episodes of the project and will not say that you came to change.

— The beginning was difficult for all. The first day of the project I don’t really remember. More precisely, in the mind flashes a million different pictures, which can hardly be collected in a single puzzle. When saw on TV, what’s going on, was both funny and sad. Especially the part where I called the President, holding a phone instead of a Shoe. I admit, I was in such a state. Now, of course, wouldn’t get drunk, but then it seemed to me absolutely normal, even the conscience tormented.

— Remember the critical moment when clearly realized that the old life of no return?

— It happened on the first psychological test. We went into a big room with white walls. Remember, at first it was very fun. Did not take then serious. Look — on the Desk lies a book. Open. And this is the diary of my future. Know that you have read? I work as an escort, use venous drugs. I detect hepatitis C and AIDS. I was terrified! Understand that things really can happen. And when I poked it in the face, came the realization: there is no turning back. I’m either drastically change, or I will die from overdose or sexually transmitted diseases. By the way, after the broadcast, viewers flooded me with questions if I had AIDS, how and where treated. It was very funny. How can you be so inconsiderate?!

— This was the most difficult challenge on the project?

— For the fifth week of the reality was even harder. We were all led into a room where there was a telephone booth. Called rapists. Said that will find us, and we will not be able to hide. Remember, I hung up and stormed out of the booth. The test brought me back to my childhood — I was seven a friend forced me to have oral sex with him. I told mom about it, but she didn’t believe me. And in 15 years I was raped at the party. After that, my psyche was broken and I tried several times to commit suicide.

— How was your relationship with your parents?

All. Dad never loved me. Constantly beaten. I remember one day was late coming home, so he started beating me with hands and feet. Literally stamped on my head. I was bleeding and crying, and he wasn’t even allowed to wash. The sad part is that the mother in such situations has always been on the side of the Pope.

— On the project, too, was a fight between “pacanime”!

— Yes, on the first day I was very much struck. You know what? A request to stop fighting. I immediately under the eye appeared black. Because of this, they gave me a nickname #Bruise. And even “Tomboy” I was not really touched. I don’t know why. Although I do not just run up. By the way, with Julia, which has stuffed me a bruise, in the end, we became friends.

— You become a real lady, as required mentor?

— At least I have the qualities a real lady. It should never stop. Always go to your goal no matter what, and to be educated. And to respect others.

— So, the project changed you?

— To say that after participating in the reality I am 100% ‘ve become a lady — no. I changed the moral, my values have been transformed. Don’t do drugs anymore. When I came home, I stopped to chat with everybody still friends. Began to study singing. Dream to become a singer and to gather stadiums for their concerts. I also joined the gym — and then suddenly “brats” after the project want to beat me up (laughs. — Ed.). But, more importantly, on the project I found the meaning of life and began to truly live!

