Sevilla vs CFR Cluj: live streaming free for the Europa League match

Sevilla vs Cluj: prediction (cf. 2.10) for the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

“Cluj” managed not to lose “Seville” at home, but whether the “railroad” will also be able to play safely in Spain on February 27 – we estimated the probability of a sensation in the forecast. How will the meeting end?

Sevilla

Sevilla is fighting in the championship of Spain for a ticket to the Champions League and so far has been successful in this fight – the team of Julen Lopetegui is still the fourth in the table. The Nervionians managed to break into the top four in the last round – away, contrary to all forecasts, they beat Getafe 3-0 and beat him in the table, interrupting a series of five matches without victories.

CFR Cluj

“Cluj” very confidently held the group stage of the Europa League – the team of Dan Petrescu fought against “Celtic”, “Lazio” and “Renn”, having managed to eventually reach the playoffs. The “railroad” finished after the “Celtic” in second place, losing only one point to the opponent.

In a home game with Sevilla – Cluj showed high-quality football, but did not save the victory, thus being in a very difficult situation.

Statistics

Sevilla have not lost in any of their last five home matches – two wins and three draws

In one of the last four home matches, Sevilla scored less than two goals

In three away matches of the Europa League “Cluj” suffered two defeats

Forecast

Sevilla had certain problems in Romania, but it got an important draw for itself, thanks to which it will be much more comfortable to play today. “Nervionians” have a serious class advantage over their opponents, in the last fights they were convincing in the attack, and in this situation, “Cluj” has practically no chance of success today.

We believe that guests have nothing to rely on. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1.5) for Sevilla . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 2.10