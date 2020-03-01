Sex Education, Atypical: do you remember the 1st reply ?

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, Netflix sharing the opening lines of several series. Including those of Sex Education and Atypical !

To pay homage to the series with the most trends of the moment, Netflix is releasing the first replica of each series. What is Sex Education, or Atypical ? ERM you reveals.

Everyone remembers the end. And the beginning then ? In general, the first replica of one series says a lot about the plot. However, no spectators attention. Netflix wants to change that ! The streaming platform has a funny idea !

If viewers do not retain the beginning of a series, Netflix account their to refresh the memory ! No early series trends of the moment is not forgotten ! Thus, the online platform will find the first replica of Sex Education, Riverdale, Outlander, Atypical and much more !

In Sex Education, how the series begins ? How many of you remembers it ? Surely a person ! Fortunately, the account Instagram French Netflix is here to remind you ! In effect, it will then publish the reply of each series. ” This is how it all began “, he recalls in the description.

Sex Education enters directly in the subject

First, Netflix starts with the young Ladies of the Telephone, output in 2017. It is the voice of Lidia (Blanca Suárez), who opened the ball. ” In 1928, women were only accessories that are exhibited “, says the main character of the series. As well, the first reply comes immediately in the heart of the matter : the conditions of Women in Spain at this time.

In addition, Netflix is interested in the Elite series, released in 2018. And then to the inevitable Sex Education, one of the highlights of the year 2019. But, do you remember the first reply ? The series begins on a stage with Aimee, in the middle part of his leg in the air. “You like my breasts ? “, asked the young woman. In any case, it announces the colour !

And Atypical ? The series was released well before Sex Education ! It is even more difficult to remember episode 1 of season 1. Then, Netflix will remind you ! In fact, Sam plays with a rubber band in the hands. Nervous, he confides. ” I’m weird. Everyone says so. “It is true. But three seasons later, everyone still loves it !