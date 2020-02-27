Sex scandal in Olympus: champion accused of gang rape

Unlike many athletes accused of doping, canadian Steven Lopez became the hero of the scandalous chronicle because of his sexual “exploits”.

So, the double Olympic champion and five-time world champion in Taekwondo was accused that he was in 2010, was a participant in the gang rape.

The prosecution pushed the woman, whose name police are not called, writes The Daily Beast.

As it became known publication, the victim claims that the Lopez Taekwondo in the company of other men got her drunk and then raped her in a hotel in Dallas.

“Thus, the number of likely victims of sexual offenses the athlete has risen to six,” — the newspaper notes.

Journalists remind that quite recently, in 2018, the year, Lopez barely escaped disqualification for relationship with 14-year-old Nina Zanetti. But then it became a lesson in loving the champion, and in September of the same year, the U.S. Center for SafeSport, dealing with ethics and discipline in the sport, banned him for life from playing.

and got under court.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter