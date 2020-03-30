Sex shop donated a doctors clothes

British specialized sex shop for fans of medical fetish hospital has donated all of its available packages available disposable clothing techs.

About this online store MedFetUK announced on March 27, in his Twitter account.

Representatives of the British health system the NHS got the clothes for free after dealing with a sex shop hoping to get sets of protective clothing for health workers fighting the pandemic coronavirus.

Shop for fetishists did not specify in which hospital sent the overalls. It is only known that the medical establishment is located in the South of England.

MedFetUK also expressed their dissatisfaction with the work of local authorities for the provision of health workers most needed to combat coronavirus.