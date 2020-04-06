Sex workers are asked about Macron assistance

Workers in the sex industry began bad days because of the quarantine.

It is reported by Le Figaro.

Since the beginning of the quarantine action in connection with the coronavirus and sex workers business was in a difficult financial situation, the letter said.

“We need to create an emergency Fund that will allow you to replace income for the period of measures,” – said in a letter to the Federation of red umbrellas (Fédération Parapluie Rouge), which brings together associations that are engaged in the health of sex workers in France.

This will be “the only solution which will help prevent risks for sex workers … This is a public health issue,” – said in the appeal to the President.

Because prostitutes are not able to work due to quarantine, they faced falling revenues and “extremely precarious financial situation,” noted the Federation.

A minor part of the sex workers in France has the status of self-employed. The majority of workers do not qualify for assistance for self-employed in the amount of 1500 euros provided by the state.

Recall that after the closure of the brothels and the outbreak of coronavirus thousands of foreign prostitutes in Germany were on the street.