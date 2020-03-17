Sexy Jennifer Lopez in bodysuit boasted luxurious feet

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Сексапильная Дженнифер Лопес в боди похвасталась роскошными ногами

Popular American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, who recently in the video took off his appetizing buttocks, now boasted of its luxurious legs.

On his page in Instagram 50-year-old star published a picture on its new collection clothes for women, which comes out in 2 days.

In the photo J. Lo posing in a black-and-white bodysuit and sandals heels.
“2 days” – written under the star.

Fans of the singer praised her the since the day it was like more than three million users.

“This is what we call an icon. Pose – fire, Those legs are better than my future”, “are You sure you are 50?”, wrote enthusiastic fans.

Сексапильная Дженнифер Лопес в боди похвасталась роскошными ногами

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article