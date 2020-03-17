Sexy Jennifer Lopez in bodysuit boasted luxurious feet

Popular American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, who recently in the video took off his appetizing buttocks, now boasted of its luxurious legs.

On his page in Instagram 50-year-old star published a picture on its new collection clothes for women, which comes out in 2 days.

In the photo J. Lo posing in a black-and-white bodysuit and sandals heels.

“2 days” – written under the star.

Fans of the singer praised her the since the day it was like more than three million users.

“This is what we call an icon. Pose – fire, Those legs are better than my future”, “are You sure you are 50?”, wrote enthusiastic fans.