Shabab Alsamu vs Wadi Al-Nes live streaming free for the Palestine Cup

Shabab Alsamu vs Wadi Al-Nes. Forecast for the match of the Palestinian Championship (March 21, 2020)

Shabab Al-Samu will receive Wadi Al-Nes on March 21 – in the forecast we have chosen the best bet for this match. In the last full-time match, the guests won with a score of 3: 2. How will today’s game go?

Shabab Alsamu

“Shabab Al-Samu” is not spending its best season, because the club managed to settle only in the bottom half of the table on the ninth row with 23 points. The team plays confidently within the walls of their native stadium – only three defeats in the last ten rounds. The result of the previous match was a draw in the confrontation with Al-Quds (1: 1), which is in the top four.

Wadi Al-Nes

Wadi Al-Nes shows an uncertain game, not winning over five matches. Today the team is in eighth place with 24 points in the piggy bank. The away club also plays poorly, it has a third indicator for away goals at a party – 15, but the statistics have improved thanks to two victories in the last five matches. The last meeting was against Al-Amari and ended with a score of 2: 2.

Statistics

Shabab Alsamu lost in three of their last ten games at home.

Wadi Al-Nes does not win over five matches.

“Wadi Al-Nes” was stronger in the last full-time meeting, which ended with the score 3: 2.

Forecast

In the confrontation, teams from the lower half of the championship standings, located near the relegation zone, will meet, so the clubs will fight for points. Guests miss a lot on the road. We think that the game will have at least three goals.

Our forecast is a total greater than (2.5) for 2.20 in BC Fonbet.