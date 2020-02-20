Shakhtar – Benfica: online video goals of the match in the Europa League

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

«Шахтер» – «Бенфика»: онлайн видео голов матча Лиги Европы

Thursday, 20 February, Shakhtar will play their first official match in 2020. Rival wards Luis Castro in the first match 1/16 finals of the Europa League will be the Portuguese “Benfica”.

ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH SHAKHTAR — BENFICA

If the Pitmen were preparing for training camp, after two of the preparatory phase in Belek, Turkey, at the Lisbon eagles ‘ season is in full swing. Team Bruno Lage held in 2020, ten games in different tournaments. Immediately after the New year Benfica have issued a series of seven consecutive victories, but in the last games stalled, losing twice and one draw. Only in 2020 the eagles scored 19 goals (an average of almost two per match) and conceded 12 (average — slightly more than one per game).

For goals in the match Shakhtar — Benfica online on the website “FACTS” in this news.

“.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article