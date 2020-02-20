Shakhtar – Benfica: online video goals of the match in the Europa League

Thursday, 20 February, Shakhtar will play their first official match in 2020. Rival wards Luis Castro in the first match 1/16 finals of the Europa League will be the Portuguese “Benfica”.

ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH SHAKHTAR — BENFICA

If the Pitmen were preparing for training camp, after two of the preparatory phase in Belek, Turkey, at the Lisbon eagles ‘ season is in full swing. Team Bruno Lage held in 2020, ten games in different tournaments. Immediately after the New year Benfica have issued a series of seven consecutive victories, but in the last games stalled, losing twice and one draw. Only in 2020 the eagles scored 19 goals (an average of almost two per match) and conceded 12 (average — slightly more than one per game).

For goals in the match Shakhtar — Benfica online on the website “FACTS” in this news.

“.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter