Shakhtar birthday Krivtsov lost “Dawn”: the match of the Premier League

Sunday, March 15, a match in an empty stadium in Zaporozhye, “Slavutich Arena” continued the program of the 23rd round of the championship of Ukraine on football.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 23-th round

March 15

“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — 1:0 (Mickle, 84). Youth teams — 1:2.

Zarya: Makharadze, Vernidub, Lednev (Tsvek, 46), Timchik, Kochergin, Khomchenovskyy (Gromov, 49), Mickle, Ivanisenya, Cebarco, Yurchenko, Bondage (Perovich, 88).

Shakhtar: Trubin, Dodo, Kryvtsov, Khocholava, Matvienko, Maicon, Patrick (Sickan, 87), Marlos (Aunt, 67), Tyson, Linnet (Kovalenko, 67), Moraes.

14 Mar

Alexandria — Kolos (Kovalivka) — 4:2 (Grechishkin, 45+1, Gritsuk, 54, penalty, Kovalets, 64, Sadaraka, 90 — Sorokin, 35, Lysenko, 80).

“Dnepr-1” — “Mariupol” — 2:0 (Khoblenko, 64, with a penalty, Suprega, 89).

Lviv “Karpaty” (Lvov) — 1:1 (Jacovelli, 50 — chap, 27, own goal). In the 87th minute of the Nazarene (Karpaty), and on the 89 th Tatarko (“lions”) failed to convert a penalty. On 87 minutes, deleted G. Pasic (Karpaty).

Shakhtar, after a guest victory in the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League over Wolfsburg — 2:1 (second leg, as the other European Cup matches, cancelled) arrived to the game in Zaporozhye from Germany. Unfortunately for fans of the miners in the match with Zorya are unable to participate midfielder Stepanenko, undergoing surgery in London, injured and ismaily goalkeeper Shevchenko, as well as the suspended Marcos Antonio. With the captain’s armband champion of the game brought Krivtsov, who in the day of the match was 29 years old.

As for “Dawn”, fighting in the Premier League for second place and a spot in the Champions League qualification, after defeating “Mariupol” (2:1), Olympique de Marseille (1:0) and Lviv (2:0) the team of Viktor Skripnik’s in the last round has stumbled on the “Gums” (0:1) but still lost because of the disqualification remote from the field Lunev. On the other hand, after two yellow cards returned in time for Timchik.

We will note that earlier in 42 games played Zorya and Shakhtar face-to-face fights (36 wins from miners, 1 draw and 5 wins Luhansk, goal difference 106:28) the opponents have never played in a draw, when the home team were Luhansk (19 wins Pitmen, 2 — the “white-blacks”).

In the first half, in which rivals created few chances at the gates of each other (instead of Pyatov from Shakhtar from the first minute played young goalkeeper Trubin), without heads. But “dawn” suffered a serious loss: the break Skripnik had to replace his top scorer Ledneva, on foot of which unintentionally landed Shakhtar defender, Khocholava. Moreover, in the beginning of the second half the field had to leave another player of Zorya — Khomchenovskyy.

To the credit of Luhansk, they not only defended but also boldly walked forward. And on 84 minutes ex-Dynamo player Mickle after a corner with a terrific shot of summer brought “the Dawn” victory — the first over the miners since December of 2017. Moreover, Luhansk, ending a run of five consecutive defeats in the games with Shakhtar, bypassed in the standings, “Dinamo”.

Standings:

1–6th place

1. “Shakhtar” — 59 points (23);

2. “Dawn is 46 (23);

3. Dynamo — 45;

4. Desna — 42;

5. Oleksandriya — 40 (23);

6. Kolos — 26 (23);

7–12th place

7. “Dnepr-1” — 28 (23);

8. “Mariupol” — 25 (23);

9. Lions — 21 (23);

10. Vorskla — 20;

11. “Olympic” — 18;

12. Karpaty — 14 (23).

In the 23rd round of the Premier League March 15, will play “Dynamo” — Desna and Olimpik — Vorskla.

Scorers: 18 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 12 — Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 11 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Marlos, taison (both — Shakhtar), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”); 8 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin, he Verbic (all “Dynamo”).

