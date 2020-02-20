Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica live stream, preview, prediction for match of the Europa League

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica live streaming free

Shakhtar Donetsk – Benfica. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (February 20, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the first match of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, in which Shakhtar Donetsk will receive Benfica on February 20. How well can a Portuguese specialist set up the Pitmen to a match against his countrymen? – the answer is in this material.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Champion of Ukraine confidently goes on the tournament distance of the championship of Ukraine, where he advanced to the Championship ahead of schedule. The “ orange-black ” asset has 16 wins and two draws, and the main achievement of Shakhtar is a record series of 18 UPL matches without defeats.

The Donetsk club scored 50 points and, symbolically, scored 50 goals, of which 15 were on the account of Moraes , who is the best goalscorer in the entire league.

In preparation for the season, the moles held nine matches, losing only in one.

In today’s match will not be able to play Dodo , who misses the game because of the red card.

Benfica

“ Benfica ” had a good two transfer windows and entered the top three teams with the largest positive balance, which amounted to 166 million euros.

All movements on the transfer led to an unexpected recession in the game, which lasts from February 8, when the Eagles lost to Porto (2: 3) in the defining match of Primera and then tied in the Cup of the country and lost in their last game on their field “Brahe” (0: 1), for which few could give a forecast .

What’s happening with the team is not quite clear, but the loss in structure and have now will not go on the field Almeida, Gabriel , Jardel and Weigl , whose red card.

Statistics

Shakhtar lost only two official matches for the entire season

Benfica have lost only 1 of their last 10 away matches

Shakhtar have won 8 of their last 12 home official matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Benfica (2: 0)

Forecast

Who can best understand the intricacies of the game of the champion of Portugal, if not the Portuguese. In our opinion, today teams with a different style of play will enter the field and those who can impose their game on the enemy will be doomed to success.

At Shakhtar , all the main performers in the ranks, unlike the guests, do not occupy the Pitmen’s motivation . We offer to play a neat bet in favor of the hosts.

Our forecast is the victory of Shakhtar with handicap (0) and put it on the line of BC 1xBid with a coefficient of 1.78