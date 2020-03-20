“Shakhtar” is in hundreds of clubs with the most expensive part

Reputable portal “Transfermarkt” has made a rating of the clubs with the most expensive squads in which was a place the champion of Ukraine Shakhtar.

The total value of the players of the first team of Shakhtar of $ 150 million 600 thousand euros, which allowed the Pitmen to take 69th place (just above the “Mainz”, but below “Parma”). Other members earning hundreds of the most expensive teams was not.

The second value of the Ukrainian team — Dynamo (89,85 million) — for nearly 12 million behind shutting hundreds of Galatasaray. The chasm between Kiev and reaching the third Zorya (17.6 million) — 72,25 million euros.

The TOP 5 teams with the most expensive part of Europe joined “Manchester city” (1.27 billion euros), Liverpool (1,19), real (1,08), Barcelona (1,06) and PSG (1,02), reports BAGNET.