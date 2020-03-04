Shakhtar scored four goals “Dnepr-1” in 23 minutes: video highlights from matches of the Premier League

Wednesday, March 4, in Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv hosted five matches of the 21st round of the championship of Ukraine on football.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 21-th round

Mariupol — Vorskla (Poltava) — 3:0 (Mishnev, 32, from the penalty spot, Topalov, 47, Korotenko, 80). On 90+3 minutes, removed Murawski (Mariupol). Youth teams — 1:1.

“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Lions” — 2:0 (Bondage, 54, Lednev, 89). On 73 minutes, Gromov (“dawn”), and on 90+3 minutes Lednev (“dawn”) failed to convert a penalty. Youth teams — 6:2.

“Olimpik” (Donetsk) — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 1:2 (Degtyarev, 4 — Filippov, 6, Arveladze, 76).

“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “Dnepr-1” — 4:1 (Krivtsov, 4, Adamyuk, 9, own goal, Tyson, 19, Linnet, 23 — Supryaga, 82, penalty). Youth teams — 2:0.

Shakhtar: Pyatov, Dodo, Kryvtsov (Cooper, 60), Matvienko, Ismaily, Maicon, Stepanenko, Aunt, Tyson, Linnet (Bondarenko, 70), Moraes (Fernando, 74).

Karpaty (Lviv) — “Alexandria” — 0:4 (Tretyakov, 37, penalty, 58, Sitalo, 72, BANADA, 89). Youth teams — 0:0.

March 3 (Tuesday)

“Dynamo” (Kiev) — “Spike” (Kovalivka) — 2:0 (Sol, 40, Tsygankov, 55). For 45 minutes, removed the head (“ear”). Youth teams — 5:0.

Dynamo: Boyko, KENDZERA, Popov, Shabanov, Karavaev, Kadiri, Duelund (Tsitaishvili, 87), Shaparenko (Shepelev, 31), Tsygankov, de Foam (Verbic, 51), Salt.

Poltava “Vorskla” in the first after the winter break rounds against Dynamo and Shakhtar, showed a rather attractive game, and with the miners, and all scored a sensational victory. But the visit to Mariupol turned to the wards of Yurii Maksimov conceded three goals that Vorskla could not answer. But the Azov thanks to this success continue to qualify for getting into the top six — team Alexander Babich second only one point “the Ear”, and everything will be decided in the next round.

The match had a funny episode. The referee Oleksandr Derdo “awarded” a yellow card Cana for a foul in midfield, which… was not. We offer you “enjoy” the work of the referee from Odessa region, after which it will become clear why our referees are not attracted to work in the matches of the group stage of the Champions League and the final tournaments of world and European Championships.

“Lions” held the Fort up to the 54th minute of the match with Zorya, and then wards Egishe Melikyan “floated”. Moreover, Zorya scored twice, and their goalkeeper sarnavskiy parried two penalties from Gromov and Ledneva. And the team of Viktor Skripnik again came in second place, ahead of Dynamo Kyiv in the standings.

Team Vicente Gomez and Victor Skrypnyck gave effective start, in the first six minutes after exchanging goals. In the future, the team did not spoil the few moments of spectators gathered at the capital’s stadium named after Valeriy Lobanovskiy, but in the second half Chernigov still pulled out a victory that keeps them chances to compete even for the second place in the second part of the championship.

After the “Dnepr-1” confidently beat in the last round of “Dynamo”, many thought that the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko can give a decent fight to the champion. That’s just the club, it seems that all emotions are splashed out last week, and by the 23rd minute of the match in Kharkiv guests “burned” with the score 0:4! Man of the match with “Dinamo” Supryaga, as a substitute, your goal from a penalty scored, that’s just unlikely he was able to sweeten the most bitter pill of defeat.

“Alexandria” after two unsuccessful matches at the start of the spring part of the season, “had a ball” on “the Carpathians”. In Lviv Volodymyr Sharan’s charges scored four unanswered goals, the “lions”, finally approved of Lviv in last place in the standings. The Alexandrians received the positive emotions before the two paired matches with “Dynamo” — at home in the League and away in the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup.

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 56 points;

2. Zarya — 43;

3. Dynamo — 42;

4. Desna — 39;

5. “Alexandria” — 37;

6. Kolos — 26;

7. “Mariupol” — 25;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 22;

9. Lions — 19;

10. “Olympic” — 18;

11. Vorskla — 17;

12. Karpaty — 12.

Scorers: 15 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 11 — Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 9 — Marlos (Shakhtar); 8 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin, he Verbic (all “Dynamo”), taison (Shakhtar), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”); 7 — Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”).

In the framework of the 22nd round of the Premier League, which will conclude the first part of the championship before the division into six, will play “Vorskla” — “Olimpik”, “Desna” — “Zarya”, “Alexandria” — “Dynamo” (March 7), Lviv “Karpaty”, “Kolos” — “Shakhtar” and “Dnepr-1” — “Mariupol” (March 8).

