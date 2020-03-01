Shakhtar, the birthday of Fernando lost in Poltava “Vorskla”: video reviews of games of the Premier League

Sunday, March 1, matches in Zaporozhye and Poltava finished the 20th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. Not without sensation.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 20-th round

March 1 (Sunday)

“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — 1:0 (Stepaniuk, 30). On 84 minutes, removed Sklyar (Vorskla). Youth teams — 1:3.

Shakhtar: Shevchenko, Bolbat (Dodo, 60), Kryvtsov, Khocholava, Cipriano (Fernando, 82), Patrick (Bondarenko, 46), Maicon, Aunt, Marlos, Linnet, Dentinho.

“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 1:0 (Wild Boar, 77).

29 Feb (Saturday)

“Desna” (Chernigov) — “Mariupol” — 4:0 (Totovitskyy, 11, 20, Filippov, 58, from a penalty, and managed to score 90+2). Youth teams — 1:3.

Lviv — Oleksandriya — 1:1 (Alvaro, 87 Myshenko, 10). In the 53rd minute deleted Tatarko (“lions”). Youth teams — 4:1.

Kolos (Kovalivka) — “Karpaty” (Lvov) — 2:1 (Il’in, 11, Petrov, 42 — Kozak, 78). Youth teams — 0:1.

28 February (Friday)

“Dnepr-1” — “Dynamo” (Kiev) — 3:1 (Supryaga, 71, 82, 90 Verbic, 45+5, penalty). For 6 minutes, removed Buyalsky (Dynamo), and the 75th Field (“Dnepr-1”). Youth teams — 1:4.

Dynamo: Bowen, KENDZERA, Popov, Shabanov, Mikolenko, Sidorchuk, Shepelev (Duelund, 84), buialskyi, Karavayev (Tsygankov, 77), Verbich, Ruthenian (de Pena, 77).

Without five minutes the champion of Ukraine Shakhtar, who on 12 and 19 March ahead of the matches of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League against German “Wolfsburg” has arrived in Poltava on its 850-th match in the Premier League in a much weakened structure. After a hard European voyage to Lisbon to Benfica the Pitmen’s head coach luís Castro before meeting with Vorskla gave the rest of Pyatov, Matvienko, ismaily, Tyson, Stepanenko and Moraes, and Kovalenko could not play due to injury.

Previous 10 matches against Vorskla, Shakhtar won with a total score of 29:7 and, of course, was not against to win and this time — the 50th full-time duel opponents in the Premier League. Let polarisierung composition.

However, the “Vorskla”, the victim in the last round a humiliating defeat on the field, “Dynamo”, on this score were his thoughts. And Poltava, which with the arrival of Yuriy Maksimov have added greatly to the organization of the game, thanks to a goal by rookie team Stepaniuc won the first half 1:0.

After the break Shakhtar, which debuted in an official match, the 19-year-old Bondarenko and played the birthday boy — the Brazilian Fernando, tried to change the situation on the field, but the hosts answered with sharp counterattacks.

At the 84th minute Poltava after removal from the field, Sklar remained in the minority, but survived, beating Shakhtar in the UPL for the first time in 2014. At the same time “Vorskla” ended a fantastic series champion unbeaten in the Premier League, which lasted from 11 August 2018 (0:1 with “Dynamo”) and numbering 48 (!) matches (41 victory, 7 draws). The first failure of the Portuguese Luis Castro in the championship of Ukraine.

The defeat in last round from “the city” (0:1) was for “Olympic” is the fourth in a row in the Premier League and, say, Spanish, the Pitmen’s head coach Vicente Gomez after the game at the stadium named Valery Lobanovsky has submitted his resignation, but the President of the club Vladyslav helzin not accept it.

In the match against Zorya in Zaporizhya players “olimpika” for a long time successfully resisted the charges of Viktor Skrypnyk and even missed two supershans in the attack. But finally in the 77th minute after a pass from the corner mark is not provided for Kabaev.

However, in the remaining before the final whistle players “olimpika” did everything possible to save the match, but to equalize the guests were prevented brilliant acting… their former teammate, the goalkeeper Makharadze and wild luck. Fortune in the end smiled “Dawn” on all 32 teeth (with Donetsk for the whole match is applied to the gate of Luhansk-17 attacks!).

Note that success in the 20th match of Skrypnyk in the Premier League allowed Zorya to get around in the standings, “Dinamo” and climb to the second place granting the right to start in qualification of the Champions League.

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 53 points;

3. Zarya — 40;

3. Dynamo 39;

4. Desna — 36;

5. Alexandria — 34;

6. Kolos — 26;

7. Mariupol — 22;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 22;

9. Lions — 19;

10. “Olympic” — 18;

11. Vorskla — 17;

12. Karpaty — 12.

Scorers: 15 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 10 — Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 9 — Marlos (Shakhtar); 8 — Artem Besedin, he Verbic (both — Dynamo); 7 — taison (Shakhtar), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”).

In the 21st round of the Premier League will play “Dynamo” — “spike” (March 3); “Mariupol” — “Vorskla” “dawn” — “the lions”, “Olimpik” — “Desna”, “miner” — “Dnepr-1”, “Karpaty” — “Alexandria” (March 4).

Photo of FC “Shakhtar”

