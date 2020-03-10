Shakhtar will play without fans support

Because of the rapid spread in Europe of coronavirus Donetsk football club “Shakhtar” will play in Germany against Wolfsburg with empty grandstands.

It is reported by the Braunschweiger Zeitung, citing German FC and the city of Wolfsburg.

The match will be held on Thursday, March 12, in the evening in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.

The second leg will take place next week – on March 19 in Kyiv.

A friendly match between the national teams on football in Poland and Ukraine at the Silesian stadium in chorzów, which is scheduled for March 31, also held in front of empty stands.

The appropriate decision to cancel all mass events, including football matches, adopted on 10 March the Polish government.

Money for already purchased a ticket will be refunded.