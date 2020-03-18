Shakhter Soligorsk Vs Neman Grodno live streaming free for the Extra League

Shakhter Soligorsk Vs Neman Grodno. Prediction for the Extra League match (March 18, 2020)

On March 18, the fourth match of the playoff series between Shakhtar and Neman will be held, and our experts will try to give an accurate forecast for this match. Can Soligorskians be able to widen the gap?

Soligorsk

Shakhtar started the series unsuccessfully and lost in the opening match with a score of 2: 4, but then played very qualitatively in two meetings in a row on the defensive and celebrated Victoria. In both cases, the Soligorsk players scored four goals into the opponent’s goal and did not miss a single goal.

An excellent season is generally spent by goalkeeper Maxim Malytin, who even in the aggregate for these two matches has reflected more than 50 shots. Recall that the wards of Yuri Faykov completed the regular part of the championship in third place.

Neman

“Neman” with a wide margin on the points scored finished the season in first place and secured a weak vis-a-vis in advance in the opening round of the playoffs. By the way, it was Mogilev, which the team sorted out without any problems with a 4-0 score in the series.

However, even despite the fact that the Grodno lost in two previous matches, they have never lost in two games in a row at a party this year. We emphasize that the Pushkova team disciplinedly plays on the defensive and misses on average less than three goals.

Statistics

Neman have won the last five matches out of seven.

Shakhtar lost in six of 12 matches.

Forecast

In our opinion, Neman may well even the score in the series and even become leaders in the future. Grodno residents usually do not allow themselves to lose two matches in a row at a party, and this year they played pretty well with Shakhtar, with the exception of the previous two matches. Based on this, we suggest taking the second Victoria.

Our forecast is the victory of Neman with Asian handicap (0) for 1.95 in BC Marathon.