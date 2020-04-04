Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Neman Grodno live streaming free

Shakhtar Salihorsk – Neman: tournament twins

Shakhtar Soligorsk – Neman. Forecast (kf. 2.60) for the match of the championship of Belarus (April 4, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus, in which Shakhtar will receive Neman on April 4. What to expect from a meeting of neighbors on the table? – the answer is in this material.



Shakhtar SG

Last season’s bronze medalist started with the defeat of “Torpedo-BelAZ” (0: 1), and already in the second match the fans saw Shakhtar in all its glory – Soligorsk left no chances for Gorodeya to leave (0: 2), and the score could be indecent, but Kendysh failed to make a penalty in the 33rd minute.

The moles began 2020 with the defeat in the Super Cup against the champion Dynamo Brest (0: 2), and the Pitmen successfully passed the quarter-finals in the Belarus Cup , knocking out the Torpedo-BelAZ tournament with a score of 3: 0 in total two meetings.

Neman

“ Neman ” had a good last season, where he managed to get ninth place. For 30 rounds, the ” yellow-green ” won 10 victories and six world ones, while the guests showed the worst performance – 28 goals scored per season.

The current championship “ deer ” began with an away defeat from “Isloch” (0: 1), and in the second round they managed to get the first Victoria by beating “Vitebsk” (2: 0).



Statistics

Shakhtar did not miss in 6 of their last 7 home matches

Neman have not won in their last seven away matches

Neman scored in 6 of their last 10 away matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of the Neman (2: 0)

Forecast

Last October, Neman beat today’s home team away, but it was a friendly match. The current season the teams started the same way and today we expect the game on the opposite courses. The guests strengthened the line of attack and are able to distinguish themselves by interrupting a series of personal meetings in which only one opponent distinguished themselves.

Our forecast is that both will score and bet on it through BC Betcity with a coefficient of 2.60