“Shaking the infection in all directions”: brother of Regina Todorenko peck on the network (video)

Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, which recently touched by the little son, angered subscribers. TV star boasted a brother who has “a great sense of humor”, and netizens were outraged. They claim that brother Todorenko violates the rules and can infect people with coronavirus.

According to Todorenko, her older brother Cyril returned from the United States. “My brother a week ago returned from America, and you know that now is the States number one in infection. Cyril now in isolation in a village near Odessa. All alone my brother! Well, at least the Internet has self-awareness! View VIDOS! I love you, Cyril. Thank you in this terrible time of cheer up! I laugh for several hours and can’t calm down”, — she signed the movie.

In the video the young man says that he went to the local General store for groceries and bought a tree that was a reserve for the New year, when the quarantine will be extended.

“And why would he go for food??? He should not even get out of the house for 14 days!!! You can’t go brother to the store. Let it be sat at home, went shopping for a Christmas tree, damn it, I even do not funny, but it’s understandable, it’s not my brother,” “yeah, and from the States that number one, walk to the village shops!!!”, “Why would he even come back? May be there sat. After all, there is so good! And that goes shakes the infection in all directions. And people then that’s because of these tourists who decided poshopitsya, garbage on the streets shake. Even if these people go to work, without which they simply can not survive in contrast to the “Blocher and puteshestvinnikov”. Then laughing, blessed”, exploded commentators.

Regina’s mother and Cyril tried to protect my son, writing that he wears a mask, but it didn’t help.

Earlier, the showman Andrey Dzhedzhula, who recently returned from France, refused the isolation and went to work, vocativ colleagues.

