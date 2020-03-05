“Shame on you”: crankset spoke sharply about a former colleague Razin

Producer Andrey Razin, poskandalil with Lev Leshchenko, his statements bring to the tantrums of many colleagues. Prolonged conflict and litigation with a former colleague in the group “Tender may”, performer Yuri Shatunova. Supposedly Razin now tours and sings “voice” Shatunova, using its soundtrack. The courts on this occasion lasted in Sochi, where he applied himself Razin. Yuri considers the behavior of “singing” administrator shameful.

“I have one question, “shame on you”? This is equivalent to, if I took my favourite song of any artist, and best singer (laughs), because my voice is high and calm with someone else’s song traveled around the country performing it. I think this is absurd. If you sing someone else’s song, then make your arrangements, and sing myself. Why are you using that does not belong to you. This is my voice, my musical soundtrack. This is a complete outrage,” — said Shatunov edition KP.

He also said that he intends to defend their rights in court.

“I’ve officially stated this, they say, the Lord, singing or administrator, performs songs with my vocals and music. Sooner or later it will be resolved not in the best direction for it. Now we are suing. And it so happened that he I was sued in Sochi, in Moscow. I basically now only be protected” — said Shatunov.

