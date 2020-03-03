Shannen Doherty was frankly told that it helps fight cancer

Shannon Doherty. Photo: Getty Images

Actress Shannen Doherty, known for his roles in the TV series “Beverly hills 90210” and “Charmed,” he admitted, helping her cope with cancer.

On his page in Instagram the star posted a Sunny photo with friends and shared information about his condition.

After a year of struggle with cancer that returned, and other stresses I got back to it. Take care of yourself and take each day. It is not always easy. I have days when it’s depression or just laziness. But I’ll get through it with the help of friends,” said the actress.

Friends actress goes Hiking and exploring new ways of cooking that nourishes the body and soul. These simple pleasures make her life productive and have a positive effect on health.

Recall that in early February, 48-year-old actress announced that after three years of remission her breast cancer had returned, and the disease progressed to stage 4.