Sharon stone has passed control to the symptoms of the coronavirus, to get to my own party…

By Maria Batterburyon

Шэрон Стоун прошла контроль на симптомы коронавируса, чтобы попасть на собственную вечеринку...

10 Mar Hollywood star Sharon stone celebrates its 62nd anniversary. The sex symbol of the 1990-ies was arranged on this occasion an early party for her closest friends. The actress has published in Instagram photo of her posing on the background of the fireplace with a pool cue in his hands. And posted the picture on which it is to get on your own holiday, ongoing medical monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus, which would soon cause a pandemic. In the photo Sharon nurse measures the temperature.

In the United States was already more than 500 cases of infection. 22 of the patients died.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
