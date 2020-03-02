Sharon stone showed his 86-year-old mother

The actress shared the photo on his photoblog.

Hollywood star Sharon stone, who recently updated the page on the Dating site showed looks like her mother.

So, on his page on Instagram, the 61-year-old actress published a picture in which appears the 86-year-old Dorothy stone. Woman posing in a blue blouse and a black jacket.

“Wonderful Mama”, signed photograph of Sharon.

Fans of celebrities could not resist and fell asleep mom star with compliments.

“Looks great, despite your age”, “Lovely mom”, “Awesome mom of amazing daughters,” “Your mom is awesome”, “Sharon, you are blessed that mom is still with you,” wrote nick in the comments.