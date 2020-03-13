Sharon stone starred in the romantic photo shoot

Шэрон Стоун снялась в романтической фотосессии

Hollywood actress Sharon stone, who recently updated the page on the Dating website, posed for the Indian version of Harper’s Bazaar.

So, the star of “Basic instinct” graced two covers of glossy magazines. One of them Sharon posed sitting on the bike together with the man. In front of the camera lens stone posed in a black and white dress with a deep neckline and puffed sleeves, jeweled necklace and black knee socks.

For other photos and videos of a smiling star appeared in a bright yellow dress. The celebrity posed together with the American actor Adam sinne.

Also, the actress posed on the hood of a retro car. Chose stone translucent Golden dress, which is considerably emphasized her slender figure.

