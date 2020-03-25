Sharon stone took up painting

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Шэрон Стоун занялась живописью

Even in such a difficult situation as it is now, you can find advantages. If for some quarantine and self-isolation is a real challenge, for others it is a reason to try something new. So, to learn painting, I decided the 62-year-old American actress Sharon stone, who, like many other stars, now spends his time at home.

On instagram she shared a video in which he demonstrated his first artistic creation — a picture of peonies.

I finished my painting. I’m so glad! And it even looks like something that I really find gorgeous. You can do something as you thought you do not know, if you don’t know what to do at home. This was my first step in learning something. I hope you are doing what you like. I hope you’re safe and in good health, she commented.

Шэрон Стоун занялась живописью

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article