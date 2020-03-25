Sharon stone took up painting

Even in such a difficult situation as it is now, you can find advantages. If for some quarantine and self-isolation is a real challenge, for others it is a reason to try something new. So, to learn painting, I decided the 62-year-old American actress Sharon stone, who, like many other stars, now spends his time at home.

On instagram she shared a video in which he demonstrated his first artistic creation — a picture of peonies.

I finished my painting. I’m so glad! And it even looks like something that I really find gorgeous. You can do something as you thought you do not know, if you don’t know what to do at home. This was my first step in learning something. I hope you are doing what you like. I hope you’re safe and in good health, she commented.