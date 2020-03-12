“She dreamed of a movie with 5 years”: daughter of Milla Jovovich got role in new film from Marvel and Disney

Daughter Of Milla Jovovich Eva. Photo: instagram.com/millajovovich

The eldest daughter of Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich, ever Gabo got roles in two films – the superhero action movie “Black widow” and disneevskih film adaptation of “Peter pan”.

The success of his 12-year-old copies the actress shared on his page in Instagram.

All to prepare for the meeting with the young Black Widow. We can finally talk about the secret project my daughter ava! She will play the young Natasha Romanov “Black Widow”, which very soon will be released. And Eva got a role in a new Disney movie about Peter pan. We are so proud of our baby! She wanted to be an actress since she was 5 years old! She has invested energy, time and energy on making your dreams come true! Congratulations to you, ever,” wrote Milla.

Note that the roles in the projects Marvel and Disney — not for the first time ever Anderson in a big movie. In 2016, the screens out the film her father “Resident evil: the final Chapter” (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), in which the girl starred along with his stellar mom.

Acting career Eva, like mill, combines with the model. She appears frequently on the pages of gloss, and recently became the heroine of a special issue of the magazine i-D called Icons and Idols.

Also, we reported that Milla Jovovich talked about the modeling career of 12-year-old daughter.