She has offered Putin to marry her: chain laugh videos

On the eve of March 8 the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of brides of Ivanovo received an offer of marriage. The girl from Ivanovo invited Putin to marry her. She handed the photo with the phone number to the Russian President.

About this Twitter wrote the blogger Vladislav Zhukovsky and notes that it is likely to Ivanovo brides is the last chance to get out of poverty and areas of social and economic catastrophe. According to him, salaries in Ivanovo the lowest in the Central Federal district and among the lowest across Russia.

The girl from Ivanovo warning in advance: invited Putin to marry her Gave her a photo with a phone number. Last chance to get out of poverty and areas of socio-economic disaster: the wages are the lowest in Ivanovo in the Central Federal District and among the lowest in #Russia (26.5 thousand) pic.twitter.com/oB1fWR7l5B — Zhukovskiy, Vladislav (@vlad_zhukovskiy) March 6, 2020

The network has laughed at the girl, and more over happy with the face of Putin. Some believe that it was a pre-thought-out statement.

We will remind, the Russian President was married 30 years, Lyudmila Putina. They officially divorced in 2013. Media attributed Putin’s relationship with the Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva. Then came the information that the attention of the head of the Kremlin drew some 25-year-old student of journalism Alisa Kharcheva, who starred in the calendar in a blatant form.

