She took the kids and locked phones: ex-wife Serega revealed details of the family scandal

Ex-wife of rapper Seregi Pauline Ololo, said earlier that he took their sons in an unknown direction and does not allow her to communicate with children, has revealed details of a family scandal. The woman decided to give the situation publicity, to get the kids back. She claims that Mark and Plato was taken secretly from Kiev.

In an interview in the program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine” Polina told me that they had Sergei not been scandals. Says that their history began romantic: musician took the girl to work, and then confessed his love. And offer artist made sweetheart when she already gave birth to her second child.

Couple with children lived a short time in the Crimea and Moscow, where was concentrated all the main activities of the musician. Pauline later moved to Kiev, and the family lived in two countries.

“We at some point realized that we should disperse, we have to communicate better as close friends than as man-woman, in personal relationships. And after breaking up we always communicated well, found a common language, and how to raise children. So for me it was unexpected to receive such at the end of this all, when the children have grown up and basically understand everything that happens, from this they suffer more now”, — said in an interview with Polina.

She says that at first he and Sergey together to raise children, the sons mostly lived with his mother, often spent time with his father, who was more categorical in matters of education.

“Such punishments are not used by my kids. Originally there was a speech about education, when I volunteered for a month just to live, it was the talk of the education of spirit and more masculine character. That punishment was, which I later heard from children. They were standing on the buckwheat that dad could put in a bar in public. Children are not accustomed to the punishment. They do not see this information or what they want to convey. I used to bring all verbal, to communicate with them, “—said in the program “Sravi way” Pauline.

According to her, a year ago, Sergei Parkhomenko took the children to a month’s leave, but from rest to the mother, the children never came back.

“There were no suspicious clues, and with a clear conscience and I sent kids. A month later they returned without the things, and Serge talk to me so not exactly friendly: I want to pick them up. I do it not fit in the head, of course I refused immediately. The next day I sent the children for training, after which they returned home. He voluntarily took them and took away”, — says Polina.

Supposedly the showman decided to pay heed to children.

“Eldest son said that he was very tired, both mentally and physically. It is still hard for him, so I was not close enough. There is no one either to embrace or regret. On the weekends they have some time, but they spend it themselves. Without parents. We agreed that he will take them, will bring up what he wants to give them something to invest. Decided we will always see each other, to talk in any case. In principle, it was the first time, followed by an interview with Sergei, where mom no longer existed in history. It was very hurtful to me. But he wanted to show that he is the father raises the children. I wrote to him, and he blocked me. And at this point our relationship was over”, — said Polina Ololo.

Now, she says she can’t communicate with the kids even on the phone.

“The phones have been disabled, they have my number blocked. Every day I write messages to them on viber that they’re going to see is that I have not forgotten about them, and will definitely read it. They lived with me for 10 years, 24/7. I was worried with them incredible situations: hospitals, temperature, competitions, Olympiads school, parent meetings, celebrations. A father who has two children, he has at least one parent meeting to attend. And how many attended it? At least one football game, at least for the matinee of the child? I never missed a single event”, — says Polina.

She also said that Sergei night without warning came to her home. But the woman the door opened.

Sergei does not comment the situation.

Photo https://www.instagram.com/polina_lola

