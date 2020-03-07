Sheffield United vs Norwich City live streaming free for the English Premier League

Sheffield United vs Norwich City. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 7, 2020)

In the 29th round of the Premier League, Sheffield United will host Norwich at Bramall Lane on March 7 – we offer our prediction for the match of recent newcomers to the championship.

Sheffield Yoon

Sheffield United is hosting its best season in the new millennium. Not only do the “blades” claim to be in the Champions League, this week Chris Wilder’s team also made it to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. “Sheffield” in 1/8 away won the “Reading” (2: 1).

After this match, a win-win series of “blades” reached five official meetings. However, if we take into account only the Premier League, here the picture will look worse. In the five previous matches in the Premier League, Sheffield earned eight points by beating Bournemouth (2: 1), Crystal Palace (1: 0), tied with Arsenal (1: 1) and Brighton (1 : 1), but lost to Manchester City (0: 1).

Sheffield United at home in the Premier League loses more often than away. In total, the blades on their field in this championship suffered five defeats against two away. In five previous home games in the Premier League, Wilder’s wards defeated West Ham (1: 0) and Bournemouth (2: 1), tied with Watford (1: 1) and Brighton (1: 1 ), but lost to Manchester City (0: 1).

Sheffield is not injured. But the participation of the main defender Anda Stevens for the match is in question.

Norwich

Norwich is experiencing its best days this season. In the last round, the “canaries” defeated the Leicester home (1-0), and this week they knocked out Tottenham Hotspur. That is, Norwich also reached the quarter finals. Most of the time ended in a draw (1: 1), and the guests won on a penalty.

In the Premier League, Norwich, despite the victory, practically did not improve its position. But if the “canaries” had not won, it would have worsened even more. Wards Daniel Farke occupy the last line, behind the 17th “Watford” by six points. In the last five matches of the championship, Norwich earned four points, losing to Tottenham Hotspur (1: 2), Liverpool (0: 1) and Wolverhampton (0: 3). In a draw, the “canaries” played with “Newcastle” (0: 0) and now they defeated “Leicester” (1: 0).

Away, “Norwich” plays worse than anyone in the championship: ten defeats in 14 fights. In the five previous away matches, the Canaries scored only one goal. Norwich lost to Aston Villa (0: 1), Manchester United (0: 4), Tottenham Hotspur (1: 2) and Wolverhampton (0: 3), and tied with Newcastle (0: 0) )

Four players are not available for this match in Norwich: Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez, Ralph Fermann and Timm Klose. The participation of Christoph Zimmermann is in doubt.

Statistics

Sheffield’s unbeaten run has reached five official fights.

In nine out of ten previous matches of the “blades” in the Premier League the bet “total less than 2.5” was played.

At home, Sheffield lost only two out of ten past matches in the Premier League.

Norwich won only two of the previous 15 matches in the championship.

The guest win-win series of “canaries” in the Premier League reached seven meetings.

Norwich cannot beat Sheffield United for four consecutive matches.

In the first round of the current championship, “blades” on the road defeated the Farke team (2: 1).

Forecast

In general, Sheffield United looks like a clear favorite of the fight. The Blades play great defensively and are simply more powerful than Norwich. “Canaries”, we recall, scored in five previous guest meetings of the Premier League only one goal. Given the low performance in Sheffield matches, here you can choose the appropriate bet.

Our forecast is Sheffield United victory + total less than 3.5 for 2.21 in 1x BC