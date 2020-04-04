Shocking record: the United States per day from coronavirus died 1480 people

Friday, April 3, in the United States from COVID-19 died 1 480 people. It is reported by the Johns Hopkins University. A number of deaths from the coronavirus in 24 hours is a new and shocking record. The previous one was also set in the United States.

During the entire period of the pandemic in this country died 7 406 infected. The total number of infected is rapidly growing and is now almost 278 thousand people. This is two times more than in Italy (119 thousand 827 infected) or Spain (119 of 199 thousand infected).

The President of the United States Donald trump special decree temporarily prohibited the export of medical equipment that can be used in the fight against the pandemic. American companies are also prohibited to export N95 respirators, surgical masks and gloves and other personal protective equipment. “All that is now required in the United States!”, said trump.

The President urged Americans to wear protective masks. But we are talking about fabric masks that you can make your own at home. Trump emphasized that medical masks are needed in the first place, the doctors and nurses. So you can not blindly buy them and create a deficit.

He added that wearing masks is voluntary. He can’t force everyone to do it. Thus the President “decided for themselves not to do”. It is noteworthy that earlier the Ministry of health made a recommendation not to wear protective masks.

