Shooting a special edition of the series Friends delayed due to coronavirus

The production of a special episode of “Friends,” in which the audience will see the reunion of the characters, was postponed indefinitely. The project was supposed to come out in may.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made because of the pandemic coronavirus.

Shooting was to begin next week, but now work will begin not earlier than may.

In the special issue will appear in all six of the main cast — Jennifer aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

A new episode will show on the streaming service HBO Max.

As previously reported, filming of the new “Avatars” suspended due to coronavirus.