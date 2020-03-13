Shooting continuing the series Carnival row was stopped because of the coronavirus, Orlando bloom quarantined

Shooting continuing series “Carnival row”, which was held in Prague, stopped because of the coronavirus, and the crew have been sent to quarantine.

About this Instagram announced actor Orlando bloom, who plays in the project one of the main roles. Show Amazon talks about a world of mythical creatures who have left their country because of the war. In the center of the story – fairy-refugee and detective investigating a brutal serial murders.

“We’re going home in quarantine. We return home to the States, at least, I’m going back home to the States. It seems this is really crazy, actually all is the crown, but do the right thing and be safe. Few weeks we will win this bad boy,” wrote the actor.

When will resume the shooting is still unknown.

Recall, Donald trump has announced a 30-day travel ban for anyone traveling from Europe to the United States (except the UK), but this does not apply to US citizens or their next of kin.

As previously reported, during the filming of a biopic about Elvis Presley in Australia actor Tom Hanks and his wife fell ill with middle East respiratory syndrome. At the moment, the production of biographical film suspended.