Shooting new Avatars suspended due to coronavirus

Shooting four new parts of the movie “Avatar” in New Zealand suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus.

Writes deadline, this information was confirmed by producer Jon Landau.

Jon Landau, together with the part of specialists in visual effects is now in Los Angeles, where they arrived last Friday, March 13. After another meeting it was decided not to go back to New Zealand, and then to suspend the shooting of the sequels to “Avatar.”

“We are in the midst of the global crisis, and we are now talking not only about the film industry. I think now everyone should do everything that you can to the epidemic of coronavirus in a slump. While I can’t say when exactly that will resume work in New Zealand, because every day the situation is changing. We try to monitor what is happening and to plan everything in the best interest of our team, which I call the family of “Avatar,” said the producer.

Recall that the release of the film “Avatar 2” is scheduled for December 17, 2021. The sequel will star Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Oona Chaplin and Michelle Yeo.

As previously reported, the film “the Matrix 4” is suspended due to the coronavirus. “The handmaid’s tale”, “peaky blinders”, “the Lord of the rings”, “Loki” – the producers suspended filming of the series.