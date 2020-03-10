Shooting of Ukrainian-British Thriller “Legacy of lies” is completed

The company Toy Cinema presented to the State Agency of Ukraine for the movie completed production of a feature length film directed by Adrian bol “Legacy of lies”.

About it reports a press-service of the state.

“The film project “Legacy of lies”/ Legacy of Lies joint production of Ukraine and the UK became one of the winners of the tenth competition for the selection of the state and received state financial support in the amount of 17 million 463 thousand UAH (20% of the total cost of production of the tape),” – said in a press release.

Director and script writer of a tape – Adrian Bal. The producers – Alla White and Dmitry Sukhanov (Ukraine), mark Foligno and Grant Bradley (UK), Krzysztof Solecki (Poland), Larisa Gutarevich (Ukraine). International sales of the film has been well-known American company “13 Films”.

To work on the film attracted Ukrainian and international stars: Scott adkins (Scott Adkins), William Forsythe (William Forsythe), Julia Sable, Anna Butkevich, nifsi of honor (Honor Kneafsey), Sergey Kalantay, Gordon Alexander (Gordon Alexander), John Hales ( John Hales).

“Legacy of lies” is a spy Thriller, which the unfolding events in Kiev. Martin Baxter, a former MI6 operative, is forced back into the world of espionage, for a young Ukrainian journalist Sasha Stepanenko requests his help in uncovering the shocking truth about the secret operations of the international intelligence agencies.