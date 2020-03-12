Shooting pictures about Elvis Presley suffered from the coronavirus Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks. Photo: telegraf.com.ua

Film Company Warner Bros. ceased production of biographical film by baz Luhrmann about Elvis Presley that took place in Australia.

Shooting suspended due to contamination 63-year-old actor Tom Hanks and his wife. In the film, the star plays the role of Tom Parker, Manager of the singer, writes indiewire.

It is not clear where and how the couple became infected with the novel coronavirus. Until recently, the couple stayed in Sydney, went to the gold coast only at the beginning of this week.

The health and safety of members of our company is always our top priority, and we take precautions to protect all who work on our productions around the world. We work closely with Australian public health agencies to identify everyone who may have had contact with the infected actor”, — stated in the message.

LeMonade wrote earlier that Kiev declared a quarantine to avoid the coronavirus.

We also told how the coronavirus affects show business.

In addition, Foals in the new video showed how to properly wash hands.