Shooting the film adaptation of Uncharted, and the musical Cinderella paused for coronavirus

The film on the computer game Uncharted from Sony is suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus in a month and a half.

According to Variety, shooting was to begin next month in Berlin. But for the safety group it was agreed to postpone shooting for a later period. The exact date of return to work on the film not called.

While the premiere is scheduled for March 5, 2021. Will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (“venom”). Starring Tom Holland and mark Wahlberg. Also the project was joined by Antonio Banderas.

In addition, Sony has suspended filming of the musical “Cinderella” for two weeks. The project team was sent from UK home.

Recall, the main character in the musical film “Cinderella” will bring the singer Camilla Cabello. Prince Robert will play a British actor Nicholas Golitsyn (“Chambers”). Also the cast was joined by pierce Brosnan. A fairy in the film adaptation of “Cinderella” will be gender-neutral.

The idea of the film and the producer acts as James Corden, and directed by Kay cannon. The film will be reinterpreted in the traditional story of Cinderella. In this version the character will be an ambitious young woman, whose dreams stretch far beyond her world. About the official release date is still unknown.

As previously reported, the film “the Matrix 4” is suspended due to the coronavirus. In addition, the shooting of the TV series “the handmaid’s Tale”, “peaky blinders”, “the Lord of the rings”, “Loki” manufacturers also suspended.