Shopify gave employees $1,000 to purchase equipment to work from home

E-Commerce platform Shopify have sent their employees to work remotely from home. For the arrangement of jobs the company provided to employees for $1,000. People are also allowed to take from the office the necessary equipment, according to liga.net.

Remote work Shopify plans to introduce since March 16. All the company employs about 5,000 employees in 11 countries.

It is unclear how will be issued a payment of $1 000. This can be an additional bonus to the salary or employees can hold that amount.

In Ukraine imposed restrictive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus: closed schools, restricted flights. Any mass event can take place only in the event if participation is not more than 60 persons to Kiev, not more than 200 people across the country. Here are tips to protect yourself and what to do if infected. While in Ukraine, recorded only one case of the disease COVID-19. In who warn that the country may increase the incidence of infection.