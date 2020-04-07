Shops sex toys have become very popular among the Danes during the quarantine

Selling sex toy in Denmark more than doubled after citizens told to stay home to combat the spread of coronavirus.

On it informs Agency Reuters.

In the first week of April, sales have Sinful, the largest seller of sex toys in Scandinavia, grew by 110% in Denmark.

Daily Sinful forwards about 1,500 parcels online shoppers in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. Three-quarters of the market company in Denmark. Throughout the region sales doubled in the first week of April compared to the same period last year.

The largest Danish website sex toys Eroti.dk said his traffic tripled during rigid quarantine compared to the same period last year.

The surge in sales in Denmark happened in the last seven days after the first sale collapsed after the announcement of the quarantine on March 11.

“It happened, apparently, because we’re all a little panicked and more than were looking to buy toilet paper, toothpaste and things like that,” commented Matilda of Mackowski, co-owner of Sinful.