Showing Giorgio Armani on the fashion Week was played without spectators due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, designer Giorgio Armani for the week closed their offices in Milan and several factories. Also on Sunday, February 24, in the framework of the fashion Week show of the new collection of the designer was played without spectators, AP reported.

“We decided to hold closed the show without an audience, so as not to put the audience at risk,” reads the official statement from the fashion house.

Catwalk can be seen in real time on the website Armani.

We will add that the Italian authorities decided to cancel the last two days of the Venice carnival Monday and Tuesday.

In addition, the famous Milan theater “La Scala” on Sunday announced that it was suspending work due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Recall that Italy is introducing emergency measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, where he died for 4 people.

As previously reported, Austria for a short time blocked the railway route to Italy for two passengers with suspected COVID-19.